Maharashtra: Body of trekker recovered two days after drowning in waterfall in Raigad

Swapnil Dhawade, a former army personnel had swept away downstream in a small waterfall in Tahmini, in the Western Ghats.

The police said that the body of a 38-year-old trekker, who was swept away downstream in a small waterfall, was recovered in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred in Tahmini, in the Western Ghats, on Saturday, an official told PTI.

The victim, Swapnil Dhawade, a former army personnel, was trekking with a group of around 30 people, he said, reported PTI.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Dhawade is seen jumping into a small waterfall and attempting to climb out.

However, according to the PTI report, he slipped and got swept away by the strong currents.

A search operation was launched, with volunteers from the Shivdurg Trekking Club joining the effort, the official told PTI.

As per the PTI report, Dhawade's body was recovered in Mangaon and was sent for autopsy, said Superintendent of Police Pune (Rural) Pankaj Deshmukh.

Lonavala waterfall tragedy

On Monday morning, rescue teams retrieved the bodies of one of the two missing toddlers, who, together with three family members, were swept away by a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala, Pune. The search for the other missing child continues.

On Sunday, torrential rains triggered a surge of water flow, resulting in the Lonavala waterfall tragedy. On the same day, rescue personnel recovered the bodies of a 36-year-old lady and two small girls. Mariya Ansari, 9, was found dead on Monday, while Adnan Sabhahat Ansari, 4, is still missing.

Earlier, local authorities, including the police and the irrigation department, had reportedly expressed concerns over tourists ignoring warning signs and venturing into the waters.

The surroundings of the Pavana Dam in Lonavala have been marred by a series of drownings, prompting urgent calls for enhanced safety measures in the region, reported PTI.

As per the news agency report, Senior Police Inspector Kishor Dhumal emphasised the importance of preventive measures, such as increasing police presence, installing metal fencing, marking danger zones with visible signs and deploying more lifeguards.

According to the officer, drownings occur because victims fail to access the depth of water, reported PTI.

Reportedly, he also emphasised the need to mark danger zones with floating red signs to deter tourists from venturing into hazardous areas.

(With inputs from PTI)