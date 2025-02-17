Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis attends 'Namo Wrestling Mahakumbh 2.0' in Jalgaon

Addressing the event, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said wrestling is our traditional game and our wrestlers are doing well at the international level

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attended the 'Namo Wrestling Mahakumbh 2.0' in Jamner, Jalgaon on Sunday.

Addressing the event, CM Fadnavis said wrestling is our traditional game and our wrestlers are doing well at the international level.

"Wrestling is our traditional game. When it was on the soil, we were the best. But after it went on the mat, we lagged behind. But it is also a fact that we won our first Olympic medal in wrestling...Our wrestlers are doing well at the international level these days..." CM Fadnavis said, reported ANI.

"Wrestling is our traditional sport. As long as wrestling was in the dugout, we were the dominant force. Now once again, women and men wrestlers are doing well on the world stage and making the country's name shine. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis heartily congratulated Minister Girish Mahajan for organising the 'Namo Wrestling Mahakumbh 2.0' competition for such wrestlers," CMO Maharashtra said in a post on X.

During the event, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honoured Indian wrestlers Vijay Chaudhary, Prithviraj Patil, and female wrestler Sonali Mandlik for their victories.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse, Maharashtra ministers Gulabrao Patil and Girish Mahajan, MP Smitatai Wagh, former minister and MP Anil Patil, along with MPs Suresh Bhole, Mangesh Chavan, Sanjay Kute, Amol Jawale, and Anup Agarwal. Additionally, the President of Kustagir Sangh and former MP Ramdas Tadas were also present at the occasion, reported ANI.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis assures no Marathi school will be shut

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving Marathi education, stating that no Marathi school would be closed, reported ANI.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, CM said, "We have constantly given instructions that no Marathi school should be closed. Secondly, we have made it compulsory to teach Marathi in schools, whether in Marathi or Hindi schools. And we are setting up a mechanism to ensure that this instruction is followed properly...," reported ANI.

Ahead of this, speaking about the Maharashtra government forming a committee against 'love jihad', Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that these incidents were "very serious and action must be taken."

CM Fadnavis said, "The Supreme Court has also shown the reality of love jihad in its decision and endorsed it. And even in a state like Maharashtra, we are constantly seeing that such cases are increasing.

(With inputs from ANI)