Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde back the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, stating the progressive benefits for the Muslim community

CM Devendra Fadnavis (above) back the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday welcomed the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, reported the PTI.

Fadnavis and Shinde called it a progressive step that aligns with the secular values enshrined in the Constitution.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the bill will benefit for muslim community.

CM Fadnavis expressed confidence that the bill, tabled by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, would secure parliamentary approval.

Fadnavis stated that the legislation aims to enhance transparency, introduce technology-driven management of Waqf properties, and rectify past irregularities. Notably, it includes provisions for women's representation on the Waqf Board and removes restrictions on challenging board decisions in court, reported the PTI.

The Maharashtra CM criticised the previous administration, alleging that Waqf lands were misappropriated by Congress leaders. He dismissed claims that industrialists would benefit from the bill, calling such criticism an attempt at appeasement politics. He further challenged the opposition, Shiv Sena (UBT), to support the bill if they still adhere to Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology.

Shinde, in turn, accused the opposition of engaging in vote-bank politics and operating under Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s influence. He asserted that the bill promotes holistic development within the Muslim community and ensures Waqf properties serve the larger public by facilitating schools, colleges, and hospitals.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal criticised the bill, alleging that the BJP-led government intends to transfer Waqf lands to industrialists and builders. He argued that land rights had been historically established for religious institutions, and the bill threatens this framework, as per the PTI.

In a country with a large landless population, Gandhian and social reformer Acharya Vinoba Bhave launched the 'Bhoodan' movement, collecting thousands of acres of land and distributing them to the poor, he said, the news agency reported.

First Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru introduced tenancy laws under the principle of "land to the tiller," followed by the Ceiling Act. Former PM Indira Gandhi took decisive steps to distribute land ownership, and under the Congress-led UPA government (2004-14), tribal communities were granted rights over forest lands, Sapkal noted.

However, the BJP-led NDA government is now viewing the Waqf Bill through a religious lens and seems to be planning to take over donated properties and hand them over to industrialists and builders, Sapkal alleged.

"They have already handed over Dharavi's land to Adani, and under the pretext of the Shakti Peeth Corridor, attempts are being made to allocate Konkan land to Adani and Ambani. This (Waqf Bill) appears to be a similar ploy," Sapkal claimed, reported the PTI.

(With PTI inputs)