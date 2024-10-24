In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the minister defeated his cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde from Beed district's Parli

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is seeking re-election in the upcoming Maharashtra elections 2024 from his Parli seat, on Thursday said that no election is easy and he does not take local elections lightly, PTI reported.

Munde while leaving for filing his nomination told PTI at Parli, that to win the people's faith in a constituency after every five years is a tough job.

Last year, Dhananjay Munde supported the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, after a spilt in Sharad Pawar found party, PTI reported.

Elections to the 288-seats of the Maharashtra assembly is scheduled to be held on November 20 and vote couting to be held on November 23.

"It is a fight and no election is easy. I don't even take the gram panchayat, panchayat samiti or municipal council election of my colleague lightly. We have to fight with full strength and win," Dhananjay Munde said to PTI.

As per PTI, Munde said if their (alliance) candidate got a good lead from Parli segment (under Beed Lok Sabha seat) in the last general polls, it does not mean everything will be at the right place in the assembly elections.

The NCP leader stated, "My party has given me the candidature," in reference to the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi's failure to submit a candidate against him thus far. If the MVA is not able to find a candidate, then reporters should guess who is getting into a 'chakravyuh'," he added.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 is expected to see intense competition between the Mahayuti alliance consisting of BJP along with Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

The nomination process of the candidates has started for the 288 assembly seats.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena won 56 and Congress secured 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena won 63 and Congress secured 42 seats.