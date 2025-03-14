Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Restoration work begins after speeding truck collides with train at Bodwad station

Maharashtra: Restoration work begins after speeding truck collides with train at Bodwad station

Updated on: 14 March,2025 03:21 PM IST  |  Bodwad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A speeding truck that crashed into a level-crossing gate and got stuck on railway tracks was hit by an express train in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Friday morning

Maharashtra: Restoration work begins after speeding truck collides with train at Bodwad station

Restoration work underway at the scene of collision in Bodwad town of Jalgaon district.

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Restoration work begins after speeding truck collides with train at Bodwad station
x
00:00

Restoration work began on Friday following a collision between a speeding truck and a train at Bodwad Station in the Bhusawal division of Central Railway in Maharashtra early this morning, reported news agency ANI.


A speeding truck that crashed into a level-crossing gate and got stuck on railway tracks was hit by an express train in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Friday morning.


The incident involved Train No. 12111, which was en route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Amravati, reported ANI.


No one was injured in the accident that occurred near Bodwad station around 4.30 am, which disrupted rail services on the route for about 6 hours.

According to Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, the accident occurred around 4:30 am when a truck crossed the railway track at a closed location, colliding with the train. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, the incident caused a disruption to rail traffic in the area.

The truck collided with the Mumbai-Amravati Express at Bodwad Railway Station in the Bhusawal division, between the Bhusawal and Badnera sections.

"This morning today, in the Bhusawal division at Bodwad Station, train no. 12111, which was running from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Amravati, had an incident. A truck had unauthorisedly crossed the track at a location that was closed...There has been no injury...But because of this incident, there has been disruption to the traffic and the traffic has now been restored and trains are being run. The incident happened around 4.30 am, and the traffic has now been restored." the spokesperson stated, reported ANI.

Railway authorities acted swiftly to address the situation, and train services have since resumed normal operations.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra jalgaon central railway indian railways Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus amravati india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK