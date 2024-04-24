The incident took place on Monday night when the man, Rohit alias Golu Hariprasad Tiwari was going on his two-wheeler towards Kudwa Chowk

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Seven held for killing man over enmity in Gondia x 00:00

Police have arrested seven persons for allegedly killing a 38-year-old man over an enmity in Maharashtra's Gondia district, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Monday night when the man, Rohit alias Golu Hariprasad Tiwari was going on his two-wheeler towards Kudwa Chowk, the officials said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, who were riding two motorcycles, followed him. One of them allegedly opened fire at Tiwari, an official said, reported PTI.

The bullet pierced through the man's chest. On getting information, his brother and some other persons rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, the police said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, the police registered a case and arrested the seven accused, reported PTI.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions, the police added.

In another case, a 61-year-old murder accused who had been on the run for 34 years was arrested from Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused, Jahangir Dinmohammad Sheikh, from the western suburb of Andheri in neighbouring Mumbai on Monday evening, an official said, reported PTI.

The accused was involved in a murder that took place in a residential building in Mira Road in December 1990, assistant commissioner of police (Crime) Madan Ballal of the MBVV police said.

Sheikh is one of the six accused involved in stabbing and killing the victim, Gabrial alias Sudhakar Kristan Amanna (22), during a party, he said, reported PTI.

The police had earlier arrested five accused in the case while Sheikh had remained absconding since, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)