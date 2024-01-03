Mamata Banerjee Birthday: Born on January 5, 1955, in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee's journey into politics began at a young age

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

Mamata Banerjee Birthday: 10 famous quotes of the TMC chief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will celebrate her birthday on January 5, marking another year in a life dedicated to public service and political leadership. As the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has been a pivotal figure in Indian politics, known for her strong leadership, unwavering determination, and deep commitment to the welfare of her people.

Born on January 5, 1955, in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee's journey into politics began at a young age. She started her political career as a youth leader in the Indian National Congress and quickly rose through the ranks. Known for her grassroots connect and tireless efforts in championing the causes of the common people, Mamata Banerjee became a prominent face in West Bengal politics.

Founding the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in 1998 marked a significant turning point in her political career. Her party emerged as a strong opposition force in West Bengal. In 2011, Mamata Banerjee led the AITC to a historic victory, ending the Left Front's 34-year rule in the state.

Mamata Banerjee's tenure as the Chief Minister of West Bengal has been characterized by a focus on inclusive development, social justice, and empowerment of the marginalized sections of society. Her government has implemented numerous welfare schemes aimed at improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure in the state.

On Mamata Banerjee's birthday, here are a few famous quotes from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief.

"We are united, we will fight unitedly...The history started from here, BJP wants that history should be changed. And we want history should be saved from Bihar. Our objective is to speak against this fascist government."

“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that”

“One leader, one nation, one ration card, one political party – this point of view needs to change,”

“I believe that India must have 4 rotating capitals. The English ruled the entire country from Kolkata. Why should there be only one capital city in our country.”

“Niti Aayog, Planning Commission can co-exist; Centre should reintroduce panel.”

“You couldn’t even recover black money from Swiss banks, but creating inconvenience for those with white money. You’ve created more havoc than Hitler.”

“They thought that TMC is made of soft clay which even rats can dig. We fight with tigers, we will not get scared by rats.”

“Don't they know that there is a difference between a paper tiger and a Royal Bengal tiger?”

"People of all faiths, caste, creed live together in peace in Bengal. This makes 'Danga Babu' very jealous and angry.”

“I don’t trust those who talk big and deliver nothing. They only deliver bhashan on TV and fail when it comes to work.”