Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing youngster during Holi festivities

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on charges of attempting to kill a youngster in Palghar district of Maharashtra during the Holi festivities, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI. Both the accused and victim were apparently under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Inspector Dhanraj Shirsat of the Boisar police station said the victim, aged 18, and the accused, Ajay Nishad, were part of Holi celebrations on Monday morning and both were apparently under the influence of liquor. The victim who is a resident of Boisar, allegedly pushed the accused following which the later got angry and stabbed the victim in his abdomen and back with a sharp weapon, the official said, reported PTI.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment and his condition is serious. Based on a complaint, an FIR was filed against the accused and he was arrested on attempt to murder charges, the official added.

Meanwhile, in another mishap related to Holi celebrations, 22-year-old youth drowned at Kalamb beach in Vasai West in Maharashtra while celebrating Holi on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sai Kiran Chenuri, whose body was recovered on Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased, a native of Gokhivare area in Vasai East, had also gone to Kalamb beach. "After celebrating the festival, he went down to take a bath in the sea, but he drowned," authorities said. After an intense search operation, his body was discovered on the beach of Vasai Bhuigaon on Tuesday, police informed.

The police have registered an accidental death report at Vasai police station regarding the incident and have commenced an investigation to ascertain whether it was an accidental death or if foul play was involved.

