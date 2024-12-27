Manmohan Singh passes away: Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, and other BJP leaders express grief

Several prominent leaders from the BJP lauded Manmohan Singh's contributions to India's economic reforms and his service to the nation.

Yogi Adityanath and Devendra Fadnavis

Several prominent leaders from the BJP, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, expressed their sorrow and grief over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday.

They lauded his contributions to India's economic reforms and his service to the nation. In a condolence message on X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "As Finance Minister and Prime Minister, he played an important role in the governance of the country." Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute in a post on X, saying, "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the nation while discharging various responsibilities."

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his condolences, saying, "India has lost a great scholar, economist & statesman with the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. His contributions in the Indian economic reforms, serving our Nation as PM for 10 years, will be remembered forever." Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma also consoled the demise of Dr Singh, saying, "Received the sad news of the demise of former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh ji."

"My condolences are with the bereaved family. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss," said CM Sharma. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini called the demise of the former Prime Minister "extremely sad."

"Your journey from a simple village in Punjab to becoming an economist and Prime Minister of India shows your dedication. You will always be remembered for your simplicity and scholarship. Your contribution to the development of the country will always be unforgettable. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the loved ones in this difficult time," he said. Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," AIIMS, Delhi said in a statement. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and leaders across the political spectrum condoled Manmohan Singh's death.

Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. Born in Punjab in 1932, he served two terms as Prime Minister of India--from 2004 to 2014. He first took office after the Congress Party's victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, defeating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served a second term from 2009 to 2014 and was succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

