The Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) current efforts are part of a larger national drive to revise the Waqf Act and ensure that waqf properties are used for the betterment of the society.

Representation Image/ PTI

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who presented the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Parliament, said on Monday that some pople are spreading false allegations that the lands of Muslims are being seized by the government and it should be stopped as many Muslims have supported the bill, ANI reported.

"The Parliamentary Committee has received a record number of recommendations for the Waqf Amendment Bill...The Waqf Amendment Bill has been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for scrutiny. Some people are running propaganda that the lands of Muslims are being snatched by the government. This propaganda should be stopped...Many Muslim organisations have supported the bill," Rijiju said.

According to ANI, the Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 will conduct informal dialogues from September 26 to October 1 in five states with various stakeholders.

The purpose of these consultations is to improve the proposed changes to the Waqf Act, which regulates the administration of more than 600,000 registered waqf assets nationwide.

Notably, the Waqf Act of 1995 was designed to control waqf properties, but it has long been the target of accusations of corruption, poor administration, and invasion.

These consultations will be critical in ensuring that the Waqf Act modifications are practical, effective, and in line with the community's requirements.

The committee has to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the upcoming parliament session, ANI reported.