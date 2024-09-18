On September 15, Ritika Tirkey became the first loco pilot of the Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express when it took its maiden journey. Tirkey has driven numerous goods as well as passenger trains so far in her career

Ritika Tirkey

Ritika Tirkey, who has been serving in the Indian Railways since 2019, has made a lasting mark in the majorly male-dominated field. On September 15, she became the first loco pilot of the Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express when it took its maiden journey. Tirkey has driven numerous goods as well as passenger trains so far in her career.

After completing her mechanical engineering degree, she joined the Dhanbad Division in Jharkhand as an Assistant Loco Pilot, with her railway career beginning with her maiden posting in Chandrapura, Bokaro. In 2021, Tirkey was transferred to Tatanagar. This year, she has been promoted to the Senior Assistant Loco Pilot's post owing to her exceptional performance.

Tirkey has expressed her excitement of driving the Vande Bharat Express during its inaugural run. She feels proud of being a loco pilot for the train that was Made in India. She said that she has seen rapid development in trains during her tenure. According to Tirkey, the Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art features and is very different from other trains.

Each Vande Bharat coach is fitted with CCTV cameras, fire alarms and an emergency talk-back system for passengers to communicate with the loco pilot. The trains also run on automated systems. Signals can be given by pressing red and green buttons from the train, instead of going by the conventional flag method.

Additionally, the cabin is equipped with many facilities for the pilot. According to Tirkey, Indian Railways also emphasises that its staff gets good facilities while catering to passengers. Loco pilot cabins now have air conditions, toilets and CCTV cameras. Separate running rooms have also been arranged for women loco pilots after they have finished their work so that they can relax and get ready to drive another train.

A large number of women pilots from Indian Railways are involved in operating the Vande Bharat Express trains. Vande Bharat has emerged as a symbol of women empowerment within the country and Indian Railways. Tirkey is among the lakhs of female loco pilots who are successfully driving Indian trains.