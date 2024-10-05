Due to multiple landslides, road commute from Dalu to Baghmara and other places have been disrupted.

At least 10 people have died in floods and landslides in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills districts, Following severe downpour since Friday, ANI reported.

According to the ANI, seven people were killed in the landslides at Gasuapara area in South Garo Hills district on Saturday, and three people died in floods at Dalu area in West Garo Hills district on Friday, as per CM's office.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review on Saturday about the ongoing floods crisis in Garo Hills, which has affected all fiver districts, mainly South and West Garo Hills.

The unceasing rains since Friday midnight have led to flooding in the Dalu area of West Garo Hills and plain belt areas, there has also been significant damage in Gasuapara, South Garo Hills, where a bridge has been washed away, ANI reported.

According to CMO, CM Sangma has instructed the administration to release the ex-gratia to the deceased's nearest of kin as soon as possible. He also gave the administration instructions to make sure help is provided in the impacted areas and to ask the government for any assistance.

Meanwhile, the NDRF team is conducting a search and rescue operation in the region, where seven persons have been reported deceased in Hatiasia Songma, a village in the South Garo Hills district administered by the Gasuapara police station. They were buried under a landslide, ANI reported.

Due to multiple landslides, road commute from Dalu to Baghmara and other places have been disrupted.

According to ANI, CM Sangma has directed the administration to look out for alternative routes to restore road travel in the Dalu-Baghmara area.

Sangma has also directed rebuilding of the wooden bridges that have been washed away or damaged. He has recommended Bailey Bridge technology for the construction. (It is a modular, prefab, truss bridge design that allows quick assembly and easy transportation.)

Sangma claimed that all wooden bridges in the state have been identified and will be replaced with new construction.

According to ANI, officials said that the electricity will be restored to the majority of the region by Saturday.

The Chief Minister has also issued an order directing all efforts be made to guarantee sufficient relief operations and to relieve public life.

CM Sangma has also asked the administration to be on high alert with officials to continuously monitor the situation, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)