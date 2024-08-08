Mid-Day Top News at this hour: CM Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up; ISIS terror plot at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna foiled and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Broken skywalk at Kurla station

Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade ahead of RBI monetary policy decision

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision. Continuous foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the US markets also drove domestic equities lower during initial deals. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 325.97 points to 79,142.04. The NSE Nifty dipped 99.1 points to 24,198.40.

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) plan for Kurla on Wednesday, instructing officials to expedite the work. The chief minister also approved the construction of a road overbridge at the Chunabhatti level crossing gate and the upgrading of the dilapidated subway at Everard Nagar along the Eastern Express Highway. mid-day had previously highlighted the urgent need for a SATIS plan at Kurla in a front-page story last year. Read more.

Waqf Act shake-up: Bill promises major reforms

A bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set for introduction in the Lok Sabha, also aims at renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995. The bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction. Read more.

ISIS terror plot at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna foiled, organisers cancel shows

Two suspected extremists were arrested in Austria on Wednesday, one of whom appeared to be planning an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as upcoming Taylor Swift concerts, authorities said, reported news agency Associated Press. Read more.

Paris Olympics 2024 | 'Don't have strength for more': Vinesh bids adieu to wrestling

India's Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue. The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, posted on X to announce her decision. Read more.

Who said boys don’t cry?

Does my character die?’ That was Abhishek Banerjee’s first question when Rana Naidu came his way. You can’t blame him for being skeptical. “In all the OTT shows I had done until then, my character always ended up dying. So, when I first heard the story from Karan Anshuman [creator-director], my first question was whether I would die in it,” laughs the actor, who shot to fame with Paatal Lok (2020). Luckily, Jaffa, his character in Rana Naidu, is an exception. Read more.