Mid-Day Top News at this hour: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes; We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Bloodbath in Indian stock indices following global markets as US fed reduces the rate cut projection for 2025

Indian stock markets tanked sharply on Thursday following the selling pressure in major markets around the globe after the US Fed showed signs of fewer rate cuts next year. The Nifty 50 index tanked more than 1.33 percent or 321 points to open at 23,877.15 points, while the BSE Sensex was down by 1,153.17 points or 1.44 percent to open at 79,029.03 points.

Elephanta ferry capsize: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) patrol boat, Shera 1, turned into a lifesaver on Wednesday afternoon, intially rescuing 35 passengers from the Neelkamal ferry vessel, which capsized after being hit by an Indian Navy speedboat on Wednesday evening. The ferry vessel, carrying more than 100 passengers en route to the Elephanta Caves from Gateway of India, capsized near Butcher Island. With the help of Shera 1’s crew, about 72 passengers were eventually rescued. Read more.

Mumbai: We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam

The admission racket busted at three junior colleges under the Somaiya Trust has exposed irregularities persisting despite the online admission process. Some parents of the affected students, whose admissions now stand cancelled, claim they believed they were securing seats through the management quota and were unaware of any illegality involved. These parents allege paying amounts from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh to secure admissions for their children. Read more.

R Ashwin retires: Demon at home, fighter abroad

Just like that, without a second glance, R Ashwin rode away into the sunset, calling time on a glorious international career that saw him go where only one other Indian spinner had before. Read more.

Sikandar teaser to see Salman Khan in a mask, will be released on December 27

Salman Khan has a way of making his birthday special for his fans. Come December 27, the superstar will mark his 59th birthday by unveiling the teaser of Sikandar, easily one of the biggest releases of 2025. With less than 10 days to go, we’ve heard that director AR Murugadoss, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the film’s team are working across two set-ups to shoot the teaser. While Khan shot his portions at the SRPF Grounds in Goregaon, another set has been erected at Filmistan where a part of the first look has yet to be canned. Read more.