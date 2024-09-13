Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Illegal taxis at the entrance of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivli, on September 3. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Illegal taxis running riot inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park; gas leak at chemical factory in Ambarnath and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets decline in early trade after record rally

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday after the previous session's record rally on the emergence of profit-taking amid weak trends from Asian peers. The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 200.03 points to 82,762.68 after beginning the trade on a positive note. The NSE Nifty dropped 67.5 points to 25,321.40.

Exclusive | Mumbai: Illegal taxis running riot inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The presence of over 30 makeshift taxis owned by residents of hamlets within Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where private four-wheelers are banned, has environmentalists and wildlife conservationists up in arms. The vehicles, used to transport tourists from the main gate to Kanheri Caves, are often driven at high speeds, prompting calls for stricter regulations. Read more.

Thane: Gas leak at chemical factory in Ambarnath

A gas leak was reported late Thursday night at a chemical factory in Ambernath, located in Thane district, according to officials from the Ambernath Fire Brigade. The incident occurred during a gas venting process at the factory, causing the gas to spread across the surrounding area. Upon receiving the alert on the gas leak, fire brigade personnel promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Read more.

"Kohli played a big role in turning cricket and Dravid continued it": Ricky Ponting

Australian great Ricky Ponting hailed former captain Virat Kohli’s “big role” in revolutionising Test cricket in India and said the country’s batters don’t fear the big stage anymore, evidence of which is their success in challenging conditions overseas. Read more.

Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shoot for festive song with 200 background dancers

When Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss come together, one can be sure that the emphasis will be on action. Since Sikandar went on floors in June, the actor-director duo has largely focused on filming the action sequences. But now, they are taking a break from on-screen fights and indulging in something more fun. We hear that Khan and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna are currently shooting a vibrant, festive song composed by Pritam. Read more.