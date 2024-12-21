Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Hawkers taking refuge inside court premises. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts; Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens and more x 00:00

Mid-Day's Top News at this hour

Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action

An investigation conducted by mid-day on Tuesday has uncovered a runaway tactic employed by hawkers operating in Court Lane, also famously known as Borivli Bhaji Market Gully, to evade action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and local police authorities. Read more.

Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus

Sanjay More, the accused in the Kurla bus tragedy, has claimed that he saw a spark before losing control of the electric vehicle that mowed down pedestrians on SG Barve Marg on the night of December 9. However, Ganesh Gawade, DCP, Zone V, told mid-day that reports from both the BEST and RTO found no fault with the automatic vehicle. Read more.

Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens

The city’s air quality index (AQI) started dipping again on Friday, causing several areas in the city and eastern and western suburbs to experience ‘poor’ air quality. Mumbai’s overall average AQI, however, stood at 179 (moderate). Read more.

Gill under siege overseas!

On various counts, Shubman Gill appears the perfect batter, with a game that he can tailor to meet the demands of any format. His basics are strong enough for him to knuckle down and bat time in Test cricket. Having added six-hitting skills to his repertoire in the last couple of years, he has emerged as the consummate performer in the two limited-overs versions. The vice-captaincy of the ODI and T20I squads, conferred during India’s tour of Sri Lanka in July-August, confirm that he is rated highly by the powers that be and that at some stage, he will lead the country in potentially all three formats. Read more.

Sharmila Tagore: Bigger movies like Kalki 2898 AD is attracting audience, but I like smaller movies like Laapataa Ladies

Gulmohar (2023) reminded us how much we had missed seeing Sharmila Tagore on screen. Over a year later, the veteran actor has faced the camera again for Outhouse, teaming up with her Mississippi Masala (1991) co-star Dr Mohan Agashe. In Sunil Sukthankar’s directorial venture, Tagore plays a successful illustrator, who develops an unlikely friendship with an elderly neighbour while babysitting her grandson over a weekend. It was the director’s sensitive gaze towards the plight of senior citizens that drew her to Outhouse. Read more.