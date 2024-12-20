As Shubman returns to Melbourne next week, where his Test career took off four years back, it could be the perfect place to correct his worrying record abroad

Shubman Gill during his 31 on Day One of the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval recently. PIC/Getty Images

Listen to this article Gill under siege overseas! x 00:00

On various counts, Shubman Gill appears the perfect batter, with a game that he can tailor to meet the demands of any format. His basics are strong enough for him to knuckle down and bat time in Test cricket. Having added six-hitting skills to his repertoire in the last couple of years, he has emerged as the consummate performer in the two limited-overs versions. The vice-captaincy of the ODI and T20I squads, conferred during India’s tour of Sri Lanka in July-August, confirm that he is rated highly by the powers that be and that at some stage, he will lead the country in potentially all three formats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unwelcoming stats

Yet, Gill will be the first to admit that particularly in overseas Tests, he has plenty of work ahead of him. Since unleashing 91 against Australia in Brisbane in January 2021, the 25-year-old hasn’t touched 40 in a Test innings outside Asia. Sixteen innings spread across nine Tests in England, the West Indies, South Africa and now Australia have produced a mere 267 runs at an average of 17.8. There have been two scores in the 30s and four in the 20s, pointing to not making starts count. There are also five single-digit scores, which can be put down to an occupational hazard because in these countries more than anywhere else, the new ball is the most dangerous weapon in the hands of accomplished pacers.

In this same 47-month period where his woes outside the subcontinent have continued, he has stacked up five centuries — four at home, one in Chattogram against Bangladesh. At this stage of his career, marked by 31 Test caps, he is slowly earning the reputation of being a tiger only at home, which might appear unfair, but which is backed up by unquestionable numbers.

The sustained failures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken some heat off the classy right-hander, who hasn’t yet figured in the crosshairs. To his credit, he seemed to be settling in nicely in both innings of the pink ball Test until perishing to full deliveries, the second of which he said he didn’t pick from the bowler’s (Mitchell Starc) hand.

But Gill will be hard pressed to explain even to himself why he chose his gift to Starc in his only knock in Brisbane. A day before the third Test, he had spoken of how determined the team was to put up a big first-innings score, but his deeds didn’t match that pronouncement. With India on six for one, he reached out to a wide, full ball from the left-arm quick that further tailed away with the angle and attempted an ambitious drive that flew off the outside edge to be superbly pouched at gully by Mitchell Marsh.

It was a poor stroke under any circumstance. During Australia’s 445, it was evident that the first 30-35 overs would brook the most careful watching. Gill’s third-over misadventure, not long after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s soft second-ball fall, wasn’t in keeping with his standing as a captain-in-waiting.

Redemption time

Next week, Gill will return to the stage where his Test career took off four years back — at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he ticked off 45 and 35 not out on debut. Maybe that will provide the inspiration to start correcting a worrying overseas record.