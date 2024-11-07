Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The group shortly after their plane touched down at Kathmandu airport on Wednesday morning

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Nepal airlines books alternative flights for stranded workers; Donald Trump makes historic comeback and more x 00:00

Nifty, Sensex continues downward trend, selling continues despite Trump victory

Indian stock markets opened flat with a marginal dip on Thursday after Donald Trump's victory, while FIIs continued to remain net sellers in Indian markets. The Nifty 50 index opened flat at 24,489.60 points, while the BSE Sensex index was down marginally by 0.16 percent during early trade to 80,248.60 points.

Mid-Day revives vacay dreams for 40 Mumbai daily wagers

After mid-day highlighted the plight of 40 women daily-wage workers who were stranded at a Mumbai hotel after their flight to Kathmandu was cancelled on November 3, Royal Nepal Airlines arranged alternative flights to and from Nepal’s capital for the passengers. Read more.

US Presidential elections: Donald Trump makes historic comeback, wins prez race after four-year gap

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the US Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts. Read more.

Ranji Trophy: Siddhesh Lad, Shreyas Iyer breathe fire!

Test discard Shreyas Iyer, who opted to take rest during Mumbai’s previous match against Tripura, scored a determined unbeaten 152 as the hosts put up 385-3 at stumps on Day One of their Elite Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Wednesday. Read more.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to turn producers, 'Guns & Gulaabs' AD Vivek Daschaudhary will helm untitled film

In a 14-year career, Rajkummar Rao has established himself as one of the finest actors of the current crop. Now, he is keen to extend his love for cinema beyond acting. We’ve heard the actor, along with actor-wife Patralekhaa, is turning producer with a yet-untitled film that will be helmed by Vivek Daschaudhary, who served as an assistant director on Guns & Gulaabs (2023). If things go as planned, the Rao-led project will go on floors in January 2025. Read more.