Ranji Trophy: Siddhesh Lad, Shreyas Iyer breathe fire!

Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi during his 92; Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad during their 231-run stand at MCA’s BKC ground yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Test discard Shreyas Iyer, who opted to take rest during Mumbai’s previous match against Tripura, scored a determined unbeaten 152 as the hosts put up 385-3 at stumps on Day One of their Elite Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Wednesday.

Siddhesh Lad (116 not out, 14x4) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (92, 13x4, 3x6) also showcased a patient approach as Mumbai dominated the opening day.

Ayush Mhatre goes early

Put into bat, the hosts lost opener Ayush Mhatre (18) early, who was trapped LBW by pacer Suryakant Pradhan (1-36) in the fifth over. Fellow opener Raghuvanshi and one drop Lad, who played for Goa in the 2022-23 season, put on a 135-run stand thereafter.

Raghuvanshi, 20, who is playing his second first-class game, showed patience as well as attacking intent. He reached his maiden half-century in 92 balls with a six off left-arm spinner Harshit Rathod (0-94). He added another 42 off just 32 balls, before falling short of his century by just eight runs when pacer Biplab Samantray (2-36) disturbed his furniture.

“I wasn’t thinking too much about my score. It was just about continuing to bat the way I was batting. I played a bad shot [got out while trying to play square drive]. I’ll try not to do it next time. But our team is in a good position, so I am happy,” Raghuvanshi told reporters later.

Rahane out for a duck

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane (0) was trapped LBW immediately on the next delivery after Raghuvanshi’s dismissal by Samantray. But Lad and No.5 Iyer gave the opponents a tough time and dominated the proceedings throughout the day.

Iyer looked in an attacking mood during his 164-ball stay at the crease, executing straight drives, on-drives, cover drives and back-foot shots at will. He needed just 101 balls to bring up his second successive century with a single against off-spinner Govinda Poddar (0-61). Iyer enjoyed some big hitting with well-timed 18 fours and four huge sixes. He had previously scored a dominant 142 v Maharashtra.

Unlike Iyer, Lad, who scored his ninth first-class century in his 70th game, took his time to settle down. During his six hour-plus stay at the crease, he shared a 231-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket with Iyer.

Brief scores

Mumbai 385-3 (S Iyer 152*, S Lad 116*, A Raghuvanshi 92; B Samantray 2-36) v Odisha