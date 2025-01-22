Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Saif Ali Khan emerges from Lilavati Hospital around 4.45 pm on Tuesday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Saif Ali Khan discharged, cops to record statement soon; grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rally in early trade amid mixed global equities

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on an optimistic note on Wednesday mainly due to buying in index heavyweights Infosys and HDFC Bank amid a mixed trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 366.49 points or 0.48 per cent to trade at 76,204.85. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 80.60 points or 0.35 per cent to 23,105.25.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon

Five days after he was brutally attacked by an intruder in his residence, Saif Ali Khan, 54, was discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on Tuesday. Accompanied by his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other family members, the actor was spotted in a white shirt, jeans and sunglasses as he walked out of the hospital and got into his vehicle amid heavy police presence. Read more.

Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue

The expert committee of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has suggested spraying water and planting grass at Shivaji Park to prevent dust pollution from the soil. The team also asked the BMC for a time extension to study the soil pattern of iconic ground. After receiving complaints from local residents, BMC’s G North ward decided to remove a nine-inch-thick layer of soil from the park. Read more.

Meet Shahid Saeed Ansari, an India cricketer by day and a delivery agent by night!

Shahid Saeed Ansari’s life is a juggle… and a struggle! By day, the wheelchair-bound cricketer, who represents the Indian team, practises his batting and wicketkeeping skills, and by night (7 pm to 11 pm), he negotiates the busy Malad traffic as a Zomato delivery agent. Ansari, 44, has played around 40 international matches for India since 2017, scoring one half-century besides numerous stumpings and sharp catches. Read more.

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's Mirzapur film and season 4 to be shot simultaneously

Last October, the makers announced Mirzapur: The Film, making the popular crime drama the first Indian OTT series to be extended to a movie. Now, we’ve heard that the Gurmmeet Singh-directed movie as well as the fourth season of the Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma-starrer will be shot simultaneously from September 2025. Read more.