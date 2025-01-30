Mid-Day Top News at this hour: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition; Shivaji Park cop pulled up in Torres scam and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The public toilet needs to be relocated

Stock market opens flat amid volatility ahead of Union Budget

The Indian stock market opened on a cautious note on Thursday, as monthly expiry and pre-budget volatility kept investors on edge. The Sensex started 43.69 points lower at 76,489.27, while the Nifty saw a marginal decline of 5.30 points, opening at 23,157.80. Among Nifty 50 companies, 35 stocks advanced, 15 declined, and one remained unchanged.

Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition

Back to square one. There was initially a delay in shutting down the Sion bridge to facilitate exams and students, but five months after its closure in August 2024, demolition work has still not started, and HSC exams are slated to begin in the next ten days. Residents are now questioning whether the bridge should remain open and demolition be postponed until after the exams. Read more.

Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up

An assistant police inspector from the Shivaji Park police station who is under the scanner for allegedly turning a blind eye after receiving a tip-off on the multi-crore Torres Ponzi scam has denied any wrongdoing. The officer, Ashwinikumar Kagale, told mid-day that his seniors were attempting to make him a scapegoat. Read more.

Mumbai's Thakur calls for mega effort against Meghalaya

All-rounder Shardul Thakur wants his Mumbai teammates to believe in themselves during tough situations as the defending champions take on Meghalaya in their must-win Elite Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy match at the MCA-BKC ground today. Read more.

Delhi Crime, Poacher fame Richie Mehta's next based on dacoit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi’s life

What’s Richie Mehta making next? The eager question follows the release of each of his works, from the International Emmy-winning Delhi Crime (2019) to the investigative thriller Poacher (2024). mid-day has learnt that the acclaimed filmmaker will capture the life of Phoolan Devi in his next web series, casting for which is underway. Read more.