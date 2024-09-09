Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Two city clubs get notices for duping men on dating apps; Lalbaugcha Raja gets over Rs 48 lakh in donations and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Markets decline in early trade on weak global peers, foreign fund outflows

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday in tandem with a weak trend in global markets and foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 281.74 points to 80,902.19. The NSE Nifty declined 81.45 points to 24,770.70.

Dating app scam probe: Two city clubs get notices for duping men on dating apps

The police have zeroed in on two nightclubs in Andheri and one in Charkop, Kandivli West, where unsuspecting men were allegedly lured by women whom they met on dating apps. The Amboli and Bangur Nagar police issued summons to the owners of the Andheri establishments and were in the process of sending a notice to the other one on Sunday. The authorities have begun recording the statements of victims, but many are refusing to testify. Read more.

Ganeshotsav 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai gets over Rs 48 lakh in donations on Day 1

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja received donations amounting to Rs 48.30 lakh on the first day of Ganeshotsav 2024. The donations received on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi were counted at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, amounting to Rs 48.30 lakh, according to the Mandal's official statement. Read more.

Paris Paralympics 2024 | "Humein bhi utna darja milna chahiye": Navdeep Singh after clinching gold medal

Navdeep Singh, who suffered from dwarfism, endured not just the usual rigours of training, but cruel taunts from onlookers while growing up in his village in Haryana’s Panipat district. On Saturday, having turned those taunts into his biggest triumph on sport’s grandest stage, the four feet four inches tall para athlete expressed his concerns with the indignities visited upon people whose bodies don’t fit the usual moulds, and demanded “same respect” for them. Read more.

Rohit Shetty makes last-minute additions to the climax of Singham Again ahead of Diwali release

In an action film, the climax can often be the make-or-break factor. The audience’s expectations only rise further when it is a star-studded actioner like Singham Again. So, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is ensuring that the climax of the Ajay Devgn-led cop fare, which also sees Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh making special appearances, match their fans’ expectations. We hear the filmmaker has been shooting additional scenes at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle, even as post-production on the Diwali release is underway. Read more.