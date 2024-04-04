NC left us with no option: Mehbooba Mufti

The NC recently announced it would field its candidates on all three seats. The NC left two seats in Jammu for the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc’s seat-sharing agreement.

Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said INDIA bloc partner National Conference has left the PDP with no other option other than to contest election on the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir. The NC recently announced it would field its candidates on all three seats. The NC left two seats in Jammu for the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc’s seat-sharing agreement. “They (NC) have left no option for us other than to field candidates and contest the elections,” Mufti told reporters here. The party’s Parliamentary Board would take a final call on the candidates, she added.

Farooq won’t contest LS polls, says Omar

National Conference president and sitting MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah would not contest polls owing to his heath, the party said. The announcement was made by his son Omar Abdullah at a party function in Rawalpora on the outskirts of the city here. “He (Farooq Abdullah) has taken permission from (party’s general secretary) (Ali Mohammad) Sagar and other party members to not contest the polls because of his health,” Omar said.

