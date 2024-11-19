The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board has passed a resolution prohibiting political statements in Tirumala, along with other key decisions to improve temple operations and enhance services

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has passed a resolution banning political statements within the sacred precincts of Tirumala, warning that legal action will be taken against violators and those propagating such statements. This decision was made in the first meeting under the chairmanship of BR Naidu on Monday at the Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala.

In addition to the political statement resolution, the board also discussed key issues concerning the management and services of the temple. Among the notable decisions, the TTD Trust Board resolved to request the Andhra Pradesh Government to take appropriate action regarding the presence of non-Hindu employees working within the Tirumala temple complex. Another significant resolution was the decision to use enhanced-quality ghee for preparing the famed Srivari Laddu, ensuring a better experience for devotees.

The board meeting, which reviewed 80 important matters, also unveiled the TTD local temple calendar, marking an essential milestone in temple administration. Speaking to the media post-meeting, TTD board chief BR Naidu explained that steps were being taken to reduce the lengthy darshan times of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, from 20-30 hours to just 2-3 hours, by leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, with expert consultation.

Further decisions included the merging of the SRIVANI Trust into the TTD account, and a thorough examination to potentially rename the trust while continuing its services. Additionally, the board resolved to discontinue the Tourism Corporation's darshan quota for various states following complaints regarding irregularities in the issuance of Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets.

In the realm of infrastructure, the TTD Trust Board announced plans to clear the piled-up debris in the dumping yard at Tirumala within three to four months. The Srinivasa Setu Flyover will be renamed Garuda Varadhi, and the board intends to request the state government to hand over 20 acres of land near the Devlok Project to TTD.

The TTD board also emphasised the importance of regular maintenance, approving repairs to the age-old Potu temple kitchen and modernisation of the Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex, with a partnership with TVS company. Furthermore, a 10 per cent increase in Bahumanam (honorarium) for employees who served during the recent Brahmotsavam of the Tirumala Srivari Temple was approved.

These decisions highlight the board's continued focus on improving temple operations, maintaining its sanctity, and ensuring better services for pilgrims. The board has also requested a review of employee policies, including a letter to the Andhra Pradesh Government to address the issue of non-Hindu employees working at Tirumala.

