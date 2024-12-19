Breaking News
Parents of RG Kar victim seek fresh probe

Updated on: 20 December,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

The on-duty postgraduate trainee doctor’s body was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

People in Kolkata protest against police investigation. Pic/PTI

The parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital moved the Calcutta HC on Thursday, seeking a fresh investigation. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh asked their lawyer to add the CBI, which is probing the case, as a party in the petition and mention the matter again before the court on Monday.


The on-duty postgraduate trainee doctor’s body was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.


The Sealdah court on December 13 granted bail RG Kar’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station’s officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal in the case.


They were granted bail as the CBI failed to file charge sheets against them within the 90-day statutory period, according to their lawyers.

While Ghosh was accused of tampering with evidence in the case, the police officer was accused of delaying the filing of an FIR after the body was found.

