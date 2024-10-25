Breaking News
Patrolling, cattle grazing back on track at LAC

Patrolling, cattle grazing back on track at LAC

Updated on: 25 October,2024 09:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Breakthrough restores ties as leaders agree on disengagement and security

Rajnath Singh speaks at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024. PIC/X

A broad consensus has been achieved by India and China on restoring the "ground situation" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) pursuant to talks, including for patrolling and grazing cattle in the traditional areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.


Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, Singh described the agreement reached between the two countries as a "significant development" that underscores the importance of defence dialogue on the global stage.


"India and China have been involved in talks both at military and diplomatic levels to resolve differences in certain areas along the LAC. Pursuant to the talks, a broad consensus has been achieved to restore the ground situation based on the principle of equal and mutual security," Singh said.


"The consensus achieved includes patrolling and grazing (cattle) in the traditional areas. This is the power of engaging in continuous dialogue because sooner or later, solutions will emerge," the defence minister added. In a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff, India on Monday announced that it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

india china line of control rajnath singh

