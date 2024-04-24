Person above 70 including transgender will get health cover of 5 lakh: JP Nadda

"The Prime Minister has said that any person above 70 years of age and people from the transgender community will now be given a health cover of Rs 5 lakh," said Nadda

Addressing a public rally in Rewa, BJP national president JP Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that any person above 70 years of age, including the transgender community will now be given a health cover of Rs 5 lakh. BJP in its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections also mentioned that the party will ensure that the Ayushman Bharat scheme covers people from the transgender community and all senior citizens over 70 years of age.

"The Prime Minister has said that any person above 70 years of age and people from the transgender community will now be given a health cover of Rs 5 lakh," said Nadda. Nadda also claimed that PM Modi has changed the culture, definition, style and approach of politics as he was addressing a rally in favour of BJP candidate Janardan Mishra who is also the sitting MP from Rewa Lok Sabha seat. While Congress has filed Nilam Mishra against the BJP from the seat.

"I want to talk about the Ladli Laxmi Yojana that has empowered women and would like to thank the Madhya Pradesh government for it more than 13 sisters are enrolled in higher education. You will be happy to know that more than one lakh panchayat is now connected to optical fiber," Nadda said. Nadda emphasized the accomplishments of the BJP in recent years, particularly in areas such as electricity provision and the 'Har Ghar Jal' initiative, highlighting the developmental strides made under the party's governance.

"Earlier people used to walk three kilometres to bring water, today PM Modi has fulfilled the promise of 'Har ghar jal, har ghar nal, PM Modi also provided more than 4 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna and three core more houses will be built in next term," Nadda said. The voting schedule for the Rewa Lok Sabha seat is scheduled on April 26 in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier in the day Nadda held a rally at Tikamgarh Lok Sabha Constituency of the state. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of members it sends to the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

