PM Modi congratulates grappler Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat for clinching the bronze medal in the men's freestyle 57 kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics.

Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

PM Modi praised Aman for his "dedication and perseverance" in a post on X. "More pride thanks to our wrestlers! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat," PM Modi wrote.

Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2024

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah also lauded Aman for his achievement.

"Congratulations, Aman! With your remarkable perseverance and strength, you have secured the Bronze Medal for India in the wrestling match at the #ParisOlympics2024. The nation is proud of your achievement," Amit Shah wrote in a post on X.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari expressed his pride in Aman's accomplishment. "Heartfelt congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for clinching the Bronze Medal in Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics! Your grit and determination have brought glory to on the world stage. You've made the nation proud with your remarkable achievement, inspiring countless others to chase their dreams," Nitin Gadkari said in a post on X.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju congratulated Aman as well. "With immense pride, I congratulate Aman Sehrawat on winning the Bronze Medal in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the #ParisOlympics2024! This remarkable achievement for Bharat reflects your exceptional perseverance & talent. Your triumph is a testament to hard work & dedication. Looking forward to your future successes," Kiren Rijiju wrote on X.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control. With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

