PM Modi also emphasised the movement's significant role in India's struggle for independence from colonial rule

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters on Quit India Movement's anniversary x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to freedom fighters who participated in the 'Quit India Movement' led by Mahatma Gandhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi also emphasised the movement's significant role in India's struggle for independence from colonial rule.

"Homage to all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu's leadership. It was truly a watershed moment in our freedom struggle," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Homage to all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu’s leadership. It was truly a watershed moment in our freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/Htd1eJd1Fl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2024

He also shared his thoughts through a video message on the occasion. In the video message, he said "Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India," he said in a video posted on X.

The Quit India Movement, also known as the "Bharat Chodo Andolan", was started by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942, during the Second World War, demanding an end to British rule in India, as per the Ministry of Culture.

As per the Ministry of Culture, the Quit India Movement of 1942 is significant, especially because it brought home to the British that it would not be possible to continue to govern India and forced them to think of ways they could exit the country.

The Movement was accompanied by a mass protest on non-violent lines by which Mahatma Gandhi called for "an orderly British withdrawal; from India." Through his speeches, Gandhi moved people by proclaiming that "every Indian who desires freedom and strives for it must be his own guide."

On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the clarion call of "Do or Die" to all Indians to drive away Britishers from the country. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai.

The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year.

Meanwhile, Parliament commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the Quit India Movement, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha paying homage to the martyrs.

Both Houses stood in silence for a brief moment as a mark of respect for those who sacrificed their lives.

Before the start of proceedings, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar recalled the historic day when Mahatma Gandhi launched the movement in 1942.

"Today marks the 82nd anniversary of the historic day when Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement in 1942. His clarion call of 'do or die' ignited the nation and ultimately led Bharat gaining independence from colonial rule," Dhankhar said.

The Chairman highlighted the movement's continued relevance, describing it as a "testament to the power and will of the people and their determination to overcome any challenge."

As India enters the 75th year of its Constitution's adoption, Dhankhar emphasized that the movement's foundational principles remain crucial in shaping the nation's destiny.

"Upholding these ideals stand as the greatest tribute to the martyrs of the Quit India Movement," he added.

In Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the martyrs and those who participated in the Quit India Movement.