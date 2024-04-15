PM Modi greets people on seventh day of Chaitra Navratri

On the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, Saptami, 'Maa Kalartri' is worshipped by the devotees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people on the seventh day of the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival on Monday.

On the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, Saptami, 'Maa Kalartri' is worshipped by the devotees.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "It is my wish that, by the grace of Maa Kaalratri, positive energy should flow in everyone's life."

Kaalratri is one of the fiercest forms of Durga. This form of Goddess is believed to be the destroyer of all demon entities, ghosts, spirits and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Ram Navratri, Lord Ram's birthday. All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'.

This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on April 9 and concludes on April 17. During Chaitra Navratri, people also fast and worship the goddess Durga. They also perform Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which is a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season.

Earlier, several devotees gathered at Delhi's Chhatarpur Temple to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.

