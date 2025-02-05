Modi took a boat ride with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to reach Triveni Sangam

Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh, PTI reported.

As per PTI, Holding 'rudraksha' beads and chanting mantras, PM Modi offered prayers while standing in the river.

Modi took a boat ride with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to reach Triveni Sangam - the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati river.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which started on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the largest spiritual and cultural gathering in the world, attracting devotees from around the globe. The Mela will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26, PTI reported.

The Maha Kumbh, which is being held after 12 years, has so far drawn over 38 crore pilgrims from across India and the world, as per the UP government, which is hosting the mela.

Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘Digital Kumbh, missing digits’

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the government was hiding the number of deaths in the stampede at the Kumbh congregation in Prayagraj, and demanded strict action against those trying to cover up the “mis-management” in organising the fair.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Yadav said the government claimed to organise digital Kumbh, but was hiding the digits of the dead.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister demanded that the government call an all party meeting to discuss the arrangements of the Kumbh and hand over disaster management and Lost and Found Centre to the Army. “The government is continuously reeling out budget numbers, please also give the numbers of those who died in the Kumbh,” Yadav said.

The SP leader also demanded disciplinary action against officers who have tried to cover up the “mis-management” in the arrangements for the Kumbh. “The figures for the deaths in the Maha Kumbh accident, treatment of injured, availability of medicines, doctors, food, water, transport should be presented in Parliament,” he said.

MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav said he wants politicians and those with big money attending the Maha Kumbh to die there so that they can attain moksha. “I won’t name the baba but will quote him. He said all those who died in stampede have attained ‘mokhsa’. So, I want politicians, those with big money should also take a dip and die there to attain ‘moksha’. Such ‘babas’ should get ‘moksha’,” he said.



(With PTI inputs)