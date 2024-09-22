The four-day conference will be followed by several talks on the dynamic role of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in fostering transparency and accountability

File Pic

President Droupadi Murmu to launch 16th ASOSAI on Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu is set to inaugurate the Assembly of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in New Delhi on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The four-day conference will be followed by several talks on the dynamic role of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in fostering transparency and accountability.

"The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the prestigious 16th Assembly of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) here on September 24th, 2024," Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in a release, as cited by PTI.

A notable highlight of this year's assembly is the appointment of ASOSAI chair Girish Chandra Murmu by the CAG of India for the term 2024-2027.

"His leadership is expected to drive the association towards new frontiers in public audit, particularly in strengthening governance frameworks across Asia," CAG said.

According to PTI, as a part of the programme, the delegates will also join in for a one-day seminar on Digital Public Infrastructure and Gender Divide Issues of Inclusion and Accessibility.

It aims to explore critical issues at the intersection of technology, governance, and social inclusion and will look at how improvements in digital technology might close the gender gap in public service access.

More than 200 delegates from 42 different nations and international organizations will be present at the assembly, highlighting ASOSAI's diversity and spirit of cooperation.

The representatives will participate in high-level talks aimed at strengthening accountability and advancing best practices in government operations to increase the efficacy of public audits.

CAG said the conference promises to be more than just a formal gathering -- it will serve as a platform for exchanging innovative ideas and forging stronger regional and global partnerships to fortify the pillars of good governance.

Founded in 1979 with 11 members, ASOSAI has grown to 48 Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs).

It has become an important regional group under the umbrella of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

ASOSAI plays a crucial role in promoting collaboration, sharing experiences, exchanging knowledge, and building capacity in the in the field of public audit amongst its members, as per a statement

The first ASOSAI Assembly and Governing Board meeting was held in New Delhi in May 1979.

(With Inputs from PTI)