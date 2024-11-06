Gandhi said that she would be always reminded by the devotees and listeners whenever her songs were played during the Chhath Puja festival

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/AFP

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of the legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha and said she will remain in the hearts of people forever through her melodious voice.

Gandhi said that she would be always reminded by the devotees and listeners whenever her songs were played during the Chhath Puja festival.

In a social media post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The news of the demise of folk singer Sharda Sinha ji, famous for her melodious voice, is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to her bereaved family and fans. Her songs echoing everywhere during the festival of Chhath will always remind the devotees and listeners of her. Sharda ji will always live in the hearts of people through her voice."

On Sharda Sinha's demise, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also offered his condolences to her family and friends.

Kharge applauded the legendary singer's contribution in the folk music industry, saying that she brought fame to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk songs with her melodious voice.

"The news of the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji, known as Bihar Kokila and awarded with Padma Vibhushan, is sad. With her melodious voice, she brought fame to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk songs in India and abroad. Her audience will miss her singing especially during the great festival of Chhath. Our deepest condolences to her family and fans," Kharge posted on X.

As condolences pour in, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the folk music industry lost a "precious gem" with her demise.

Kejriwal said, "With the demise of folk singer Sharda Sinha ji, folk music has lost a precious gem. Her melodious voice will always remain immortal among us. May Chhathi Maiya grant her pious soul a place at her feet and give courage to the family and all her loved ones in this difficult time."

AAP leader Manish Sisodia joined in to condole Sharda Sinha's demise. Remembering her, he said that she will not be with us on this Chhath Puja, but her voice and 'immortal' songs will remain forever.

Sisodia asserted that people will miss her absence but her songs will make them feel close to her.

Sisodia posted on X, "Folk singer Sharda Sinha ji is no more among us. She will not be with us on this Chhath Puja, but her voice and the immortal songs sung by her will continue to resonate in the heart of every devotee. Lines like "Paar kariho hamaar argh ke beriya, hey chhathi maiya" will always remind us of her. The identity she gave to Chhath festival with her tunes will remain immortal. We will miss Sharda ji's absence, but her voice will always make us feel close to her. Tribute Sharda ji."

Renowned folk singer, known as the 'Bihar Kokila,' Sharda Sinha passed away on Tuesday at around 9.20 pm due to refractory shock as a result of 'septicaemia'.

Septicaemia is the medical name for blood poisoning. Sharda Sinha was battling with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, which was diagnosed in 2018. Her condition deteriorated on Monday, after which she was placed on a ventilator. She breathed her last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The 72-year-old Sinha, a music scene veteran since the 1970s, has contributed immensely to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music and is celebrated for her soulful renditions of folk music.

Known for her contributions to the traditional folk music of Bihar and her iconic Chhath geet, Sharda Sinha is considered a cultural ambassador of the region.

