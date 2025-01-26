The event served as a powerful tribute to India’s democratic values and cultural heritage, symbolised by the tricolour waving high in the hands of participants

Security personnel with locals take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' at a ski resort ahead of Republic Day, at Gulmarg, in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Saturday. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article J&K: Tiranga Yatra organised in Uri to commemorate the 76th Republic Day; 500 join the procession x 00:00

To celebrate India's 76th Republic Day, a grand Tiranga Yatra was organised in Uri of Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing a vibrant display of unity and national pride, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ANI, the march commenced from NS Bridge and concluded at the Kalapahar Brigade Auditorium, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of over 500 participants. Among them were students from the Army Goodwill School in Uri, government schools from across the district, teachers, civil administration representatives, and local residents.

The event served as a powerful tribute to India’s democratic values and cultural heritage, symbolised by the tricolour waving high in the hands of participants. The Yatra highlighted the spirit of unity and patriotism, reflecting the resilience and pride of the people of Uri.

Across the country, similar celebrations infused citizens with the spirit of patriotism. In Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns. The parade also featured Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was the chief guest, further emphasising India's international ties.

According to ANI, this year’s Republic Day focused on 75 years since the Constitution's enactment, underscoring the theme of “Jan Bhagidari” (people’s participation). Around 10,000 special guests, including outstanding performers in various fields and beneficiaries of government schemes, were invited to witness the iconic parade.

The celebrations also showcased tableau from 16 states and Union Territories, along with 10 Central Government ministries, under the theme “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India: Heritage and Progress).

PM Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial at India Gate, honoring India’s brave martyrs before the parade began, ANI reported.

The Tiranga Yatra in Uri stands as a testament to the nation’s collective spirit, with every corner of the country reaffirming its commitment to the ideals of democracy and unity on this historic occasion.

Mumbai: Let's celebrate spirit of democracy that makes our nation strong, says Devendra Fadnavis on Republic Day 2025

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and CM Devendra Fadnavis extended good wishes to the people on the occasion of Republic Day 2025 on Sunday.

Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X said, "Greetings to everyone on Republic Day! Let's celebrate the spirit of unity and democracy that makes our nation strong."

The governor unfurled the national flag at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and Fadnavis unfurled the tricolour at the CM's official residence 'Varsha' to mark the occasion.

The Republic Day 2025 parade will be held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

(With Agency inputs)