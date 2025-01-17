A man armed with a knife entered Saif Ali Khan's residence on the 12th floor of the Satguru Sharan building in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday night and attacked the 54-year-old Hindi cinema actor multiple times, leaving him severely injured

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Pic/PTI)

Saif Ali Khan attacked: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav prays for actor's recovery, demands better security for artistes

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav prayed for the well-being of actor Saif Ali Khan and urged the government to ensure the safety of artistes on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

In a post in Hindi on X, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh wrote, "Praying for the speedy recovery of the popular film star Saif Ali Khan. I request the government to ensure the safety of all artistes."

लोकप्रिय फ़िल्म स्टार सैफ़ अली ख़ान की सेहतमंदी की दुआओं के साथ सरकार से आग्रह कि कलाकारों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित की जाए। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 17, 2025

A man armed with a knife entered Saif Ali Khan's residence on the 12th floor of the Satguru Sharan building in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday night and attacked the 54-year-old Hindi cinema actor multiple times, leaving him severely injured.

The incident also raised several questions about the security provided to celebrities.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital confirmed that Khan, who underwent emergency surgery, is now "out of danger" and was shifted to normal ward from ICU even as the Mumbai Police continue its investigation into the attack and search for the intruder, PTI stated.

In 2016, when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, National Film Award-winning actor Khan had performed at the Saifai Mahotsav.

Suspect in Saif Ali Khan attack reportedly scoped Shah Rukh Khan's house, but police deny claims

Recent reports have suggested that the individual who attacked actor Saif Ali Khan may have previously conducted a reconnaissance of Shah Rukh Khan’s residence a few days earlier. However, these claims have been officially denied by the Mumbai Police. “Nothing of this sort has been discovered till now. Request to all the members not to speculate without confirmation,” said DCP Dixit Gedam.

The incident, which took place in the early hours of Thursday, has sent shockwaves through the Bollywood community. The Bandra police are now questioning two individuals who were working on the flooring of Saif Ali Khan’s residence, Satguru Sharan. The police suspect that the attacker was familiar with the layout of the building, which enabled him to use both the shaft and stairs to access the 11th floor, where the actor resides with his family.

(With inputs from PTI)