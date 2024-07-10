SC declines setting aside anticipatory bail given to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case

The high court had granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna on June 18. A two-judge bench issued notice to Revanna on the appeal filed by the Karnataka government challenging a Karnataka High Court order.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to set aside the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of suspended JD(S) MP and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, reported PTI. She was arrested in a kidnapping case involving one of the victims of her son's alleged sexual assaults.

The high court had granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna on June 18. While granting the bail, the HC emphasised that she had already answered 85 questions during the investigation, making it unfair to claim she was not cooperating with the SIT, which is probing the sexual abuse cases against her son.

A two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to Revanna on the appeal filed by the Karnataka government challenging a Karnataka High Court order, reported PTI.

"The accused is a woman who is aged 55 years. There are serious allegations against her son of indulging in atrocious things. He ran away and eventually, he was caught. In a case of this kind of allegations, what will be the role of the mother in abetting the crime committed by her son?" the bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Karnataka government.

Sibal said the relief granted was the "most unfortunate" and the victim was under captivity on the directions of the family.

"There is nothing... let us not politicise the matter," the bench observed.

Bengaluru court extends CID custody of JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna till July 3

A Bengaluru court on Monday extended the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody of JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who was arrested last month in a sexual abuse case, till July three.

The police have filed an FIR against him under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offence), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The MLC was arrested on June 22 on a complaint by a 27-year-old man who alleged that he was sexually assaulted on June 16 at the former's farmhouse in Ghannikada in Hassan district.

On June 23, he was remanded to eight days' CID custody, which ended on Monday.

Accordingly, the CID produced Revanna before the magistrate, who extended his remand by two more days.

On June 25, the police registered a second case of sexual abuse against him. The complainant alleged that he was sexually abused by the accused three years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Revanna was subjected to medical examination. His DNA samples were also collected. He was also subjected to a potency test.

The MLC is elder brother of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing cases of rape and sexual abuse, and grand-son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

