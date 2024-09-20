Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > School principal VP charged for conspiring to steal the NEET UG 2024 question paper

School principal, VP charged for conspiring to steal the NEET-UG 2024 question paper

Updated on: 21 September,2024 09:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Officials said on Friday the charge sheet, naming Principal Ahsanul Haque, Vice Principal Mohd Imtiyaz Alam and four others, was filed before a special court in Patna

School principal, VP charged for conspiring to steal the NEET-UG 2024 question paper

Students display placards in the Supreme Court precinct. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
School principal, VP charged for conspiring to steal the NEET-UG 2024 question paper
x
00:00

The principal and vice principal of the Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, allegedly conspired with others to steal the NEET-UG 2024 question paper, the CBI has alleged in its second charge sheet in a paper leak case that also names four others.


Officials said on Friday the charge sheet, naming Principal Ahsanul Haque, Vice Principal Mohd Imtiyaz Alam and four others, was filed before a special court in Patna.
In its report filed on Thursday, the CBI also named Aman Kumar Singh, Baldev Kumar, Sunny Kumar and a local journalist Jamaluddin. They were charged under relevant sections.



SC slams NEET-PG’s last-minute changes


The Supreme Court questioned the last-minute changes to NEET-PG, 2024, pattern by the National Board of Education, saying it was very unusual and students could have a meltdown. A bench headed by CJI Chandrachud took note of submissions of senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija and lawyer Tanvi Dubey, and sought responses from the NBE and the Centre within a week on the pleas while listing them for hearing on September 27.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

new delhi india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK