School principal, VP charged for conspiring to steal the NEET-UG 2024 question paper

The principal and vice principal of the Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, allegedly conspired with others to steal the NEET-UG 2024 question paper, the CBI has alleged in its second charge sheet in a paper leak case that also names four others.

Officials said on Friday the charge sheet, naming Principal Ahsanul Haque, Vice Principal Mohd Imtiyaz Alam and four others, was filed before a special court in Patna.

In its report filed on Thursday, the CBI also named Aman Kumar Singh, Baldev Kumar, Sunny Kumar and a local journalist Jamaluddin. They were charged under relevant sections.

SC slams NEET-PG’s last-minute changes

The Supreme Court questioned the last-minute changes to NEET-PG, 2024, pattern by the National Board of Education, saying it was very unusual and students could have a meltdown. A bench headed by CJI Chandrachud took note of submissions of senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija and lawyer Tanvi Dubey, and sought responses from the NBE and the Centre within a week on the pleas while listing them for hearing on September 27.

