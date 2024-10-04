The charges against him go back to his tenure as the transport minister AIADMK government from 2011 to 2015.

Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, non-conventional energy development, prohibition and excise, arrived at the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in downtown Chennai's Nungambakkam on Friday as per the condition of bail given to him, ANI reported.

Balaji was released on September 26 from the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case related to the cash-for-jobs scam.

According to ANI, in his release, Balaji claimed that the case started against him was a "fake case," adding that he will always be obliged to DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The TN Minister arrived at the ED office on Friday in his private car and not in the minister's car.

Balaji was taken into custody on June 14 in relation to a money laundering case that involved an alleged cash-for-jobs scheme while he served as the Transport Minister for Tamil Nadu under the previous AIADMK government.

The Enforcement Case Information Register (ECIR) was filed based on three FIRs lodged against him by the local TN police in 2018 for his alleged involvement in the case while he was the Transport Minister in Jayalalithaa's Cabinet in 2015, ANI reported.

The charges against him go back to his tenure as the transport minister during the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government from 2011 to 2015.

He joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in December 2018 and took charge as the electricity minister after the party came to power in May 2021.

On September 29, the DMK leader took an oath as the minister in Chief Minister MK Stalin's led government along with three other MLAs, as part of the massive restructuring of the party.

According to ANI, as per an official release, Balaji will handle the work in Electricity and Non-Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition & Excise.

