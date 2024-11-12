Among the 105 arrested, 15 were held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for involvement in illegal drug trade, the officials said

The Thane police have arrested 105 individuals as part of an 'All Out Operation' in order to crackdown criminal activities and maintain law and order ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024, officials said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

According to Thane police spokesperson, 43 weapons, including several rifles, and Rs 5.07 lakh worth of illegal liquor were confiscated by the police during the operation, which was carried out on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday.

The police have taken into custody 105 individuals for various offences, including 41 under the Arms Act after the seizing 31 country-made firearms, seven sickles and five words, he said, PTI cited.

Among the 105 arrested, 15 were held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for involvement in illegal drug trade, the officials said.

As part of the crackdown, the police also conducted checks at 74 hotels, 64 lodges, 39 beer bars and 42 dance bars across the city, the official said, PTI cited.

In total, cases were registered against 179 individuals under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act for multiple violations, including smoking in public places, he said.

The officials have also done a criminal background check on 140 individuals.

As part of the crackdown, 1,210 vehicles were also inspected. A total of 2,149 persons were penalised for violating the Motor Vehicles Act and the police collected 18.58 lakh as fines, the official said.

As per the official, the authorities have urged the citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police to help ensure a peaceful and fair election process, PTI reported.

Mumbai police, poll flying squads seize 1.95 kg of gold worth Rs 1.43 cr in Dahisar

Ahead of the Maharashtra Elections 2024, enforcement agencies in Mumbai's Dahisar have seized 1.95 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.43 crore.

During a routine inspection at Avdhoot Nagar in Dahisar West, the Static Surveillance Team No. 9, led by Yatin Dhondekar, under the guidance of Returning Officer Sheetal Deshmukh of the 153-Dahisar Assembly Constituency, successfully confiscated 1.95 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.43 crore.

The seizure was part of routine surveillance measures designed to prevent the unauthorised movement of precious metals and unaccounted cash.

This significant operation underscores the SST’s commitment to curbing illegal transactions of cash, precious metals, and liquor in the region, aimed at preventing undue influence on voters during the election period.

The Model Code of Conduct was enforced in the state on October 15 ahead of the Maharashtra elections scheduled to be held on November 20.

Elections for the 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from PTI)