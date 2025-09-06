The NDRF has so far evacuated around 1150 people since Tuesday, including children, women and the elderly, officials said. According to the revenue department, 8018 people have been moved to tents, while 2030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters, across Delhi-NCR

At some places in Yamuna Bazar and Mayur Vihar Phase I, it was a double whammy for people. They had to leave their homes due to flooding and then shift to shelters at government schools after the tents were also inundated. Visuals from the area showed NDRF personnel wading through the Yamuna waters, using tractors and trolleys to move stranded residents and even cattle to safer places.

Using boats in some areas and wading through knee-deep water in others, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued people stranded in flooded regions, including some in relief camps that were inundated due to the rising Yamuna levels .

Using boats in some areas and wading through knee-deep water in others, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued people stranded in flooded regions, including some in relief camps that were inundated due to the rising Yamuna levels.

At some places in Yamuna Bazar and Mayur Vihar Phase I, it was a double whammy for people. They had to leave their homes due to flooding and then shift to shelters at government schools after the tents were also inundated. Visuals from the area showed NDRF personnel wading through the Yamuna waters, using tractors and trolleys to move stranded residents and even cattle to safer places.

The NDRF has so far evacuated around 1150 people since Tuesday, including children, women and the elderly, officials said. According to the revenue department, 8018 people have been moved to tents, while 2030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters, across Delhi-NCR.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration rescued more than 3800 people and 1471 cattle from flood-affected villages in Jewar and Sadar tehsils as the Yamuna river swelled after the release of water from Haryana’s Hathni Kund barrage. Authorities have set up relief camps, deployed disaster response teams, and launched community kitchens to provide food and medical care to those displaced.

55 families rescued

At least 55 families were rescued from a flood-affected village in Ghaziabad district. The rescued families are from Badarpur village, situated on the banks of the Yamuna in the Loni sub-division. Additional District Magistrate (Finance) Saurabh Bhatt said. “Arrangements for food, including milk for infants, have been made for the rescued families,” Bhatt said, adding that camps have been set up for villagers, though many are reluctant to move to them.

Yamuna water level

The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.31 metres at 8 am on Friday, a day after reaching the season’s highest at 207.48 metres. According to official data, the level stood at 207.35 metres at 6 am and receded to 207.33 metres at 7 am. The water is likely to recede further during the day, officials said.

The flood bulletin issued by authorities on Wednesday morning said that the level was likely to be at 207.15 metres by 8 pm and was likely to continue the downward trend. The river has unleashed fury in low-lying areas in the last few days, submerging homes, displacing people and affecting businesses.

Old Railway Bridge is the flood-forecasting station for Delhi. The district authorities have cautioned people against venturing out into the swollen river for swimming, boating or recreational purposes.

950 people rescued in Jammu & Kashmir

A total of 283 houses were damaged and 950 people evacuated following heavy rains, flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said on Thursday. The district suffered damage to 84 roads, 98 water supply schemes and 71 power feeders due to continuous rains, they added.



Rescue ops underway in a flooded area in J&K’s Ramban. PIC/PTI

“Due to incessant rainfall, a sudden cloudburst triggered landslides and flash floods at Drubla village of Rajgarh tehsil, causing damage to roads and other infrastructure,” Ramban Deputy Commissioner Alyas Khan said.

The details of the damage caused by rains and landslides were released by Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday. Khan said four people were killed in the Drubla cloudburst, a woman is missing, while one person sustained injuries.

“A total of 283 houses were damaged — fully, severely or partially. Around 950 people have been evacuated and shifted to safer places,” he said. He said of the 182 roads, 75 were initially affected or closed and 55 of those restored.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever