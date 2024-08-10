Breaking News
Tree branch collapses on two homes in Maharashtra's Diva, no injuries reported

Tree branch collapses on two homes in Maharashtra's Diva, no injuries reported

Updated on: 10 August,2024 05:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A branch of a tree collapsed on two houses in Daighar, Diva, on Saturday afternoon

Firefighters work to clear the branch that fell on two houses in Diva, Maharashtra, on Saturday afternoon.

A branch of a tree collapsed on two houses in Daighar, Diva, on Saturday afternoon. One of the houses suffered some damage but no injuries were reported in the incident. The Disaster Management Cell received a call on Saturday around 2.30 pm informing them about the tree collapse. As per latest information, firefighters were present at the spot along with an emergency vehicle to clear the branch that fell on the houses.





