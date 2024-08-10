A branch of a tree collapsed on two houses in Daighar, Diva, on Saturday afternoon

Firefighters work to clear the branch that fell on two houses in Diva, Maharashtra, on Saturday afternoon.

A branch of a tree collapsed on two houses in Daighar, Diva, on Saturday afternoon. One of the houses suffered some damage but no injuries were reported in the incident. The Disaster Management Cell received a call on Saturday around 2.30 pm informing them about the tree collapse. As per latest information, firefighters were present at the spot along with an emergency vehicle to clear the branch that fell on the houses.

