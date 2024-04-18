UAE rains: Kerala CM urges Centre to ensure assistance to affected Indians

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged the EAM to ensure a mechanism for extending assistance to Indians affected by heavy rains in the UAE

Heavy rainfall resulted in water-logging in parts of Dubai. File Pic/AFP

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged the External Affairs Ministry to ensure a mechanism for extending assistance to Indians who need support due to heavy rains in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a post on 'X', the chief minister also extended sincere gratitude to the Malayali expatriates involved in rescue efforts in the Gulf nation, with which Kerala shares warm ties.

"Heavy rains in Gulf countries are a serious concern. A year's worth of rain fell in a day in UAE, highlighting the urgent need for assistance. We request @MEAIndia to urgently ensure a mechanism to support Indians who are in hardship.

"Kerala and the Gulf share warm ties, and we extend our sincere gratitude to all Malayali expatriates involved in rescue efforts," he said.

The UAE was hit by heavy rainfall on Tuesday, disrupting normal lives and flooding the Dubai International Airport.

