Breaking News
Maharashtra Congress accuses Shinde-led Sena of volating model code of conduct
Two dead, three injured as speeding SUV overturns on Samruddhi Expressway
Maharashtra: Youth detained for Facebook threat to BJP MLA in Nashik
Two groups clash over rumours of tearing of flag during Ram Navami procession
Drugs worth Rs 100 cr seized, four Nigerians running MDMA lab in Noida held
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > UAE rains Kerala CM urges Centre to ensure assistance to affected Indians
<< Back to Elections 2024

UAE rains: Kerala CM urges Centre to ensure assistance to affected Indians

Updated on: 18 April,2024 03:01 PM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
PTI |

Top

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged the EAM to ensure a mechanism for extending assistance to Indians affected by heavy rains in the UAE

UAE rains: Kerala CM urges Centre to ensure assistance to affected Indians

Heavy rainfall resulted in water-logging in parts of Dubai. File Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
UAE rains: Kerala CM urges Centre to ensure assistance to affected Indians
x
00:00

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged the External Affairs Ministry to ensure a mechanism for extending assistance to Indians who need support due to heavy rains in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).


In a post on 'X', the chief minister also extended sincere gratitude to the Malayali expatriates involved in rescue efforts in the Gulf nation, with which Kerala shares warm ties.


"Heavy rains in Gulf countries are a serious concern. A year's worth of rain fell in a day in UAE, highlighting the urgent need for assistance. We request @MEAIndia to urgently ensure a mechanism to support Indians who are in hardship.


"Kerala and the Gulf share warm ties, and we extend our sincere gratitude to all Malayali expatriates involved in rescue efforts," he said.

The UAE was hit by heavy rainfall on Tuesday, disrupting normal lives and flooding the Dubai International Airport.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
kerala united arab emirates dubai Weather India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK