Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. File Pic

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nawab Jan has voiced strong opposition to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 legislation, emphasising that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will not permit the implementation of any bill that harms the interests of Muslims, reported news agency ANI.

The TDP is also the alliance partner of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the centre.

Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan' organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Sunday, Nawab Jan called for unity among various groups to prevent the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 from being passed in the Parliament.

He stated, "Central Government is continuously trying to bring in a Waqf Bill, we all have to go ahead together to thwart that attempt," Nawab Jan said.

The TDP leader highlighted the significant benefits that the Muslim community has received under Naidu’s leadership, claiming they are unprecedented since India’s independence.

"Our (Andhra Pradesh) CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu is a secular-minded person. He says that Hindus and Muslims are two eyes of the body, any harm done to one eye affects the whole body and I can't tolerate this...Under no circumstance, he (Naidu ) will let a Bill that harms Muslims be implemented," he said.

Nawab Jan also credited Naidu for the decision to refer the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to Parliament's Joint Committee (JPC), suggesting that this move was made possible due to his influence.

The Waqf Act, of 1995, originally designed to regulate waqf properties, has faced criticism over issues such as mismanagement, corruption and encroachments.

The new Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 aims to introduce comprehensive reforms, including digitisation, stricter audits, enhanced transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The JPC is currently conducting meetings to gather insights from a range of stakeholders, including government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members, and community representatives from various states and Union Territories.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), now in its third consecutive term, governs at the Centre with the support of allies like the TDP and Janata Dal (United).

Both TDP and JD-U are crucial allies of the BJP in the NDA government. TDP has 16 MPs and JD-U has 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP-led NDA coalition secured 293 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP alone winning 240 seats. Both TDP and JD-U play vital roles in supporting the BJP-led government.

(With inputs from ANI)