West Bengal: Human skeleton found during renovation of old building in Kolkata

A human skeleton was discovered in south Kolkata's Kasba area during the renovation of an old building on Thursday, reported PTI citing the police.

The identity or the sex of the skeleton is yet to be established, reported PTI.

"The skeleton was found by the construction workers inside a room at the old building in the Kamala Park area of Kasba. Nobody was living in that building," a police officer said.

Police spoke to locals and owner of the building in connection with it, he said.

The skeleton has been sent for examination to ascertain its identity and further investigation is underway.

