Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off three Vande Bharat trains via video conferencing and said that the expansion of Vande Bharat trains reflects our nation's progress towards the goal of Viksit Bharat with modernity and speed, reported news agency ANI.

The three routes on which PM Modi flagged off trains are Meerut - Lucknow, Madurai - Bengaluru and Chennai - Nagercoil.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Today, from the north to the south, another chapter is being added to the country's journey of development. The expansion of Vande Bharat trains reflects our nation's progress towards the goal of a developed India with modernity and speed. These trains have provided connectivity to important religious places in the country. The Temple City of Madurai is now directly connected to the IT City of Bengaluru via Vande Bharat. This train will also prove beneficial for pilgrims," reported ANI.

"On the Chennai-Nagercoil route, students, farmers, and IT professionals will greatly benefit. Wherever the convenience of Vande Bharat trains has reached, the number of tourists has increased, which means that there has been a rise in the income of businesses and shopkeepers. New employment opportunities are also being created in our region," he added, reported ANI.

Further, the Prime Minister asserted that to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat, the rapid development of southern states is crucial.

"Southern India has immense talent and vast resources. Therefore, the development of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and the entire south is a priority for our government. The railway development journey in these states over the past 10 years is a testament to this. In this year's budget, we have allocated over Rs 6,000 crores for Tamil Nadu's railway budget. This budget is more than seven times greater than that of 2014. Six Vande Bharat trains are already operating in Tamil Nadu, and today, this number will reach eight," PM Modi said, reported ANI.

He also highlighted that for Karnataka, a budget of over Rs 7,000 crores has been allocated this time.

"This budget is also more than nine times greater than that of 2014. Today, eight pairs of Vande Bharat trains are connecting all of Karnataka. We have strengthened rail transport in the south. The railway tracks in these states are being improved, and electrification is taking place, which has enhanced people's ease of living," he added, reported ANI.

The Meerut City - Lucknow Vande Bharat will help passengers save around one hour in comparison to the current fastest train between the two cities. Likewise, the Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Vande Bharat and Madurai - Bengaluru Vande Bharat trains will cover the journey saving more than 2 hours and around 1 hour 30 mins respectively.

These new Vande Bharat trains shall provide the people of the region the world-class means to travel with speed and comfort and will cater to three states - Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

(With inputs from ANI)