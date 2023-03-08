'Don't deliver bhaang', Zomato tells user; Delhi Police joins in

"Hello @zomato, I live in Delhi not Gurugram. It has been a ritual to consume Bhaang on Holi every year, more so because my birthday falls on Holi. Please try to understand my situation," a user replied to Zomato's tweet

As Holi posts and memes flood social media ahead of the festival of colours, a post by Zomato saying that they "don't deliver bhaang ki goli", has gone viral.

Twitter user Shubham had been repeatedly enquiring if the platform delivers "bhaang ki goli".

In response, Zomato said: "Someone please tell Shubham from Gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. He has asked us 14 times".

Delhi Police also joined the conversation, posting: "If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang".

The tweet caught the attention of many on the platform and drew several reactions.

"Hello @zomato, I live in Delhi not Gurugram. It has been a ritual to consume Bhaang on Holi every year, more so because my birthday falls on Holi. Please try to understand my situation," a user replied to Zomato's tweet.

'Bhaang' is made from the leaves of the cannabis plant and is usually consumed in Holi mixed with "thandai" or in some foods. When the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act classified cannabis as a "drug" in 1985, it exempted bhaang on social and cultural grounds.

