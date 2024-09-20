Everyone should learn life-saving techniques

The senior official who had used the defibrillator stated that railway staffers are trained in CPR, and several health camps were held for this specific training

A commuter who fell unconscious at Marine Lines railway station after suffering a cardiac arrest was discharged from hospital recently. Before he was taken to the hospital, a Western Railway (WR) staffer used an automated external defibrillator, according to a report in this paper.

The report explained how a top doctor had trained railway staffers at 24 stations—10 on the Western line and 14 on the Central line—over the past year on the use of an automated external defibrillator. The senior official who had used the defibrillator stated that railway staffers are trained in CPR, and several health camps were held for this specific training. It was also stated that defibrillators are rarely found in public spaces like railway stations in India, though efforts are being made to change that.

Public spaces, even entertainment hubs and maidans, must have defibrillators on hand. This can either be brought about through donations, but it would be infinitely better if the government made these available and provided training to staffers. Just how important these devices are can be seen by the statement by the doctor in the report saying that CPR alone has only a five to 10 per cent success rate but with defibrillators, chances rise to 60 to 70 per cent.

If every public space has these, and trained staff who may need regular sessions which also can be arranged through medical personnel, lives can be saved. While public spaces are one facet of the landscape, even multiplexes, malls itself some of which house multiplexes cinemas within, private spaces will benefit from the equipment and trained personnel. It is also important to spread awareness about having this equipment and once procured, concentrate on quality, upkeep and updated training so that this is useful in the long run.