Families must shape pro-women mindsets

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai, President Droupadi Murmu pointed out that women constitute half of India’s population and their active participation in various spheres was needed to take the country forward, according to the news agency Press Trust of India.

The president added that there was a need to change the way we look at women. These comments were made in the backdrop of recent cases of crime against women, with the rape and murder of a junior doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata triggering outrage.

Her wise words come on the back of earlier declarations where she said it was time for India to wake up to the perversion of crimes against women and counter the mindset that sees women as less powerful, less capable and less intelligent. She added that the current mindset led to the objectification of women.

This is a real wake-up call. As a common person, what we can do is start within the family, the smallest unit of society where gender is taught. Daughters and women must have an equal say in family matters. If daughters are given the same opportunities as sons, one is starting at the grassroots level itself. Very young children should not just be taught but actually live a life of equity and inclusion. This is the way these values are ingrained in them from the beginning.

Equal agency in every sphere whether it comes to the home, workplace or even the playing field, the right to be visible, heard and the right of choice should all be enshrined in our daily lives. When this happens, there will be a true awakening, one that takes it as a given that there must be equality and even the media or social media objectifying women, will have little sway as the mindset will be so powerful.