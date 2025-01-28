This is also one of the reasons why there is a trust deficit between the public and the police. People simply do not trust the police to keep their identities hidden for any reason

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Govt must compensate those wrongfully arrested x 00:00

A man who was at first wrongly identified as Saif Ali Khan’s attacker has seen his life upended since that day, even though declared innocent, with the police claiming they have caught the real attacker who is a Bangladeshi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This unfortunate man was detained from a train in Chhattisgarh but was then let off. He claims his life has gone for a complete toss, with him losing his job and even his proposed marriage being called off.

This is a huge tragedy for the man, whose claims if they have merit, must be compensated by the police or the state government. First of all, the police must issue a clarification that this is not the man at all, and then, the government needs to intervene

and give a job.

It also shows that the police have erred hugely in letting the identity of a suspect get leaked. That is a complete and gross neglect, for this alone, this man needs monetary compensation.

This is also one of the reasons why there is a trust deficit between the public and the police. People simply do not trust the police to keep their identities hidden for any reason.

Here, of course, is a case of mistaken identity. Even whistleblowers fear compromise as there is a trust deficit when it comes to giving information to the police. So many people simply do not believe our cops when they say that if they come in and give information, they remain anonymous.

The police need to keep the ‘suspect’ identity absolutely secret. In today’s world where a click of a button can send news spinning across the world, where time spans to check credibility or double-check are incredibly short, or next to nothing, this is absolutely essential and non-negotiable.

It takes a lifetime or years to build a reputation or keep a clean slate and a second, one error, which is no fault of yours, can change that.

This is the case here and deserving of compensation.