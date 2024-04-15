Let’s never underestimate the power of the people

Citizens now expect answers from whichever candidate is fighting elections from their areas, seeking clarity on their stand and what they can deliver

The unfinished work on Gokhale bridge on Tuesday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Local issues are likely to dominate this Lok Sabha election, as various area-specific woes resonate with residents. With corporators missing for a long time, citizens now expect answers and solutions from candidates, an extensive report stated in this paper. The Gokhale bridge completion, and the Kurla dairy plot issue touted as citizen-driven movements on social media and have garnered substantial response, leading to action on the ground.

While this may seem minor to many, problems like encroachments, unfinished infra or even loss of green on a macro level, the movements they are spawning are certainly not trivial.

The bigger picture shows that people are coming together to raise their voices and demand answers. It is a stellar example of people power and should serve as a microcosm of the national scenario, where people demand answers from those responsible.

Not all questions will be answered that is certain. Some may or may not warrant an answer. That, too, is accepted. What is germane to the scenario is that people are thinking it worth their while to hold some accountable and asking to be heard. The process is often frustrating and tedious, haring after officials, gathering support, visiting offices, even holding some peaceful protest that gets visibility. Yet, people are not put off and are in fact choosing this route so that they get an ear.

We need more robust people power initiatives. We also need a broadening of people who support this rather than shoot from the shoulders of just a couple of people, who do all the fighting. Let this election and even the days following, see this forge full steam ahead.